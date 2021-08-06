Like much of the country, Alabama has been seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 ostensibly due to the more easily transmissible Delta variant, which has been reported in 42 cases so far in north Alabama. Hospitalizations are up while vaccinations against the virus remain low compared to other states.
However, that may be changing. As more local, state and federal officials double their efforts to encourage vaccination, the state has seen a steady increase in the vaccination rate, from 7.8% fully vaccinated in March to now around 35%, still well below the national rate of 50.5%.
What may be more encouraging is the majority of the older, more vulnerable population in Alabama has received at least one dose of the vaccine, which according to the CDC does provide some protection against the coronavirus.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, more than 76% of people age 75 and over have been vaccinated as well as 74% of 65 to 74-year-olds and 56% of 50-to-64-year-olds. That closely mirrors Marshall County’s elderly vaccination rate with 78.8%, 73.8% and 53.5%, respectively, as of Friday.
However, the majority of people under the age of 50 remain unvaccinated, which may be contributing to the rise in hospitalizations. Marshall Medical Centers reported a total of 30 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday — 10 at Marshall Medical North and 20 at South. Feeling “overrun” with cases, physicians with MMC signed onto a letter issued by the Alabama Hospital Association (see page A8) imploring people to reinstitute social distancing and masking and, most importantly, to get vaccinated. Though people who are vaccinated can still become infected with COVID-19, what is known as a “breakthrough case,” the CDC said those cases are generally less severe.
Case data
According to the ADPH, Marshall County had a total of 13,417 cases of COVID-19, of which 3,343 were reported in 2021. Out of the 237 total deaths, 71 were from this year. In the Last seven days, 227 tests have come back positive for the virus; a 27.3% positivity rate.
DeKalb County has reported 2,328 cases and 64 deaths so far this year and had a seven-day test positivity rate of 34.1%.
Etowah County has reported 4,294 cases and 134 deaths so far this year and had a seven-day test positivity rate of 31.6%.
Blount County has reported 2,300 cases and 43 deaths so far this year and had a seven-day test positivity rate of 26.3%.
All four counties are in the “high red” zone of community transmission as is the rest of the state except for Bullock County, which was in the “moderate yellow” category.
