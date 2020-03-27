Since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Birmingham on March 13, the coronavirus has spread to 48 counties, infecting hundreds of more people and claiming the life of three individuals.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), there were 571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, as of 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 27. There are four confirmed cases in Marshall County, one in DeKalb County, four in Etowah County and three in Blount County. These counties announced their first confirmed cases Wednesday, March 25, when the state had the largest single-day increase to date with 144 cases.
The first death in the state also occurred Wednesday in Jackson County. The ADPH reported two more deaths, one in Madison County, and the other in Lauderdale County, as of Friday morning.
Due to an internal error, the ADPH first reported 35 cases of the virus in Marshall County — when the count had been zero earlier that day. While several news outlets reported that number, The Reporter reached out to the department and awaited confirmation of the actual count, which was one case.
So far, approximately 4,755 people have been tested for COVID-19. According to the ADPH, the total number of tests listed on its website “primarily represents tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories, along with some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH. Some commercial labs do not report negative specimens.”
While many hospitals and clinics in Marshall County and the surrounding area have started offering COVID-19 testing, physicians have made it clear only patients meeting specific criteria would be tested. Marshall Medical Centers had administered 131 COVID-19 tests, as of Wednesday, March 25.
For a person to be tested, Marshall Medical Centers Pulmonologist, Dr. Christopher Manganaris said they must exhibit certain criteria including respiratory symptoms, fever, compromised immunity, over the age of 65 or is a health care worker.
With the number of cases increasing, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth issued a statement Wednesday criticizing the state government’s handling of the pandemic situation so far.
“In my opinion, and those of many experts I have consulted, Alabama’s biggest hurdles in the coming months will be a lack of hospital capacity and a dramatic shortage of personal protective equipment,” he said. “A tsunami of hospital patients is likely to fall upon Alabama in the not too distant future, and it is my opinion that this task force and the state are not taking a realistic view of the numbers or adequately preparing for what awaits us. Every health specialist with whom I have spoken is anxious about surge capacity and has expressed doubts about our preparations.”
Projecting out to May 1, Ainsworth estimated the state could see 245,499 cases of the virus with 6,382 of those needing intensive care.
“Time is our enemy, and each moment that we lose by not preparing for the coming deluge will result in the loss of life and the crippling of our healthcare infrastructure,” he said. “Hospitals need our immediate help to expand capacity, but it will require an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach and the willingness of all involved to make it a priority.”
