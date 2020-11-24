Dear Editor,
Let’s pretend you had a life coach and they suggested that to experience joy, add meaning, and have a sense purpose in your life, you must do something that would change the world. Your reaction most likely would be, that’s impossible. I could never do that. Well, guess what? You probably are already doing it! If you are a financial donor or time and talent volunteer for CASA (Care Assurance System for the Aging) or some other mission-based service group, you are changing the world! If you doubt it, consider this:
When someone opens their pantry or refrigerator and finds food, where there has sometimes been none, their world is changed; or
When someone can now get in and out of their bath or on and off the toilet without falling, or the fear of falling, their world has been changed; or
When a disabled person, wheelchair-confined and housebound, suddenly has access to a life outside the house, they are living in a changed world; or
When someone who has endured the sweltering heat of summer or the bitter cold of winter is gifted with a fan or air conditioner or a heater, they are transported into a new world that you, or someone, has given them.
These are the worlds you are changing with your cash donations and your volunteer time to dedicated missions like those of CASA and other United Way partners. Whether you make one-time gifts or monthly pledge gifts of $100, $50, or $25, you are changing the world for one or more of our elderly or homebound neighbors every day. If you are not yet making monthly donations but would like to, let this be the time to put your desire into action. You can start by mailing your check monthly, or choosing a more convenient way like having your bank do it on a set schedule, or, if it is CASA clients you choose to help, let the office (at 256-582-7119) set up your recurring gift for you.
Whether you are an existing donor or volunteer, or becoming a new donor or volunteer, please realize and experience the joy, the meaning, and the purpose that is added to your life by changing the world—for one person, 10 people, or 100. Be joyful in your world-changing role as we enter the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas and know that for some, their joy and good cheer depends on our ability and willingness to show them our love and care. CASA has a slogan that says “What you do in a day will change someone’s life forever.” In the case of monetary contributions, we could say, What you do in 5 minutes (writing a check) could change someone’s world forever, or certainly for a season. Whether you give to those in need in the form of money, or time, or both, you are changing their worlds.
A prayerful thank you to all who have, who are, and who will be a world changer for one, or for many. Be joyful in the blessing that you are able to share.
Jean McCrady
CASA Board Chair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.