Visiting Fyffe overcame an early deficit, rallying in the second half to pull out a 65-58 win over host Plainview on Friday night.
The Red Devils trailed by eight after the opening period, then by six heading into halftime, but roared to life in the second half, outscoring the hosts 22-11 in the third to take the lead for good, then 11-9 in the fourth to secure the win.
Micah Johnson and Parker Godwin each scored 17 points to lead the way for Fyffe, while Brody Dalton had a double-double, with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
"We played a tremendous defensive game in the second half," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "Our rebounding was solid, and we played just good enough to pull out a win."
The Red Devils improved to 11-4 on the season, and are currently ranked No. 4 in the most recent Boys 3A Poll.
Host Plainview were paced by Luke Smith, who scored a game-high 18 points in defeat.
