Albertville Police have identified the victim in Sunday afternoon’s fatal wreck on U.S. Highway 431.
Teresa Clark, of Hamilton, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which occurred Sunday in the northbound lane of the highway near H.T. Greer Road and Junior Compton Motors.
Clark was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius that collided with a 2012 Chevy Malibu traveling southbound on U.S. 431. The impact pushed Clark’s vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by two two additional vehicles.
The northbound lanes were closed and traffic detoured onto H.T. Greer Road for more than seven hours Sunday as investigators probed the scene.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Reporter for a full story.
