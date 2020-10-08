A former Sylvania school teacher has been arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students.
On Monday, Oct. 5, Dustin Wade Dalton, 28, of Rainsville, was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and dissemination of obscene material.
Dalton was currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.
Welden said the case was being investigated jointly by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.
Welden said more charges may be added at a later at the investigation progresses, and his office would provide updates on additional charges as it unfolds.
“This is an absolute unfortunate event that has happened in our quiet Town of Sylvania,” the sheriff said. “We want to thank the community for coming forward with information that aided us in conducting this investigation.
“We would like to ask for prayer for the victims and their families. Protecting our youth from this type of behavior is a top priority here at the sheriff’s office,” he added.
If anyone feels as though they have been a victim, please contact investigators at the sheriff’s office by calling 256-845-3801.
