Boaz residents may soon be able to buy alcohol on Sundays.
During a city council meeting Monday night, councilmen introduced an amended alcohol ordinance that could clear the way for alcohol sales without time restrictions.
Under the current ordinance, sales are not allowed between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on any given day and from 2 a.m. Saturday night until 7 a.m. Monday morning.
“We cleaned up some of the language and changed some of the definitions,” said city attorney Christie Knowles. “We included definitions for things like brewpubs and micro-breweries, things that were never defined in the old ordinance because they didn’t exist then.”
Mayor David Dyar asked for the councilmen to consider suspending the rules to allow for a vote on the ordinance during Monday’s meeting. Councilman Jeff Sims voted against suspending the rules. The measure did not pass as it has to be approved by a unanimous vote.
Instead, Dyar entertained a motion to introduce the ordinance. Sims again voted no and was joined by Councilman David Ellis. Knowles said the vote, although not unanimous, passed allowing the introduction of the amended ordinance.
The ordinance is expected to be voted on during the next regularly scheduled council meeting on March 8.
Knowles said the council has the authority to either amend the ordinance, or allow the city’s residents to vote on the Sunday sales issue. The council, she said, opted to go ahead with the amendment as a way to save money.
“I’ve seen when the issue of Sunday sales first came around, cities seemed to let the people vote,” Knowles said. “Now, when Sunday sales are all around you, why spend the time and money on an election?”
Sims said he did not support suspending the rules to allow passage of the amended ordinance the same day it was introduced.
“There is no pressing issue with this,” Sims said. “There are things in the amendment I don’t support, mainly the hours businesses would be allowed to sell alcohol and Sunday sales.
“There have been two public votes in the past and the residents voted down Sunday sales.
“I will vote no on this issue again. I plan to be the voice of the citizens.”
Boaz citizens voted down Sunday sales in 2015 (421 votes against and 252 in favor) and again in 2018 (355 against and 342 in favor).
Sardis City voters nixed Sunday sales in an election last August in a vote of 160 against and 111 for Sunday sales.
Sardis Mayor Russell Amos said he was happy to let the people decide.
“It was too big of a decision for us [the council] to decide,” Amos said just after the votes were tallied. “The people decided now, and for me, the issue’s put to bed.”
Sunday sales are allowed in Albertville and Guntersville in Marshall County.
• Dyar thanked Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin and his officers for their work last week in apprehending suspected bank robbers fleeing Albertville.
A trio of men were arrested after a traffic stop was initiated by Assistant Chief Walter “Little John” Colbert after the vehicle was reported fleeing the Regions Bank on U.S. 431 in Albertville Thursday afternoon. The driver turned into Jack’s Restaurant and all three occupants inside the vehicle were taken into custody at gunpoint.
Two of the three men in the vehicle face theft-related charges while the third faces a misdemeanor tampering with evidence charge. A fourth suspect that fled the Albertville bank on foot was quickly apprehended and also faces charges.
“I want to thank you and Assistant Chief Colbert for the way you reacted to the situation at Jack’s,” Dyar said. “You handled it really well. Everything went well, went by the book. It was a bright day for the Boaz Police Department.
“I am proud to be the mayor of a city with a police department and police chief that handles these types of situations so well.”
A video allegedly taken and posted by restaurant employees was critical of the way the officers did their job. Outraged citizens called for a boycott of the restaurant.
Gaskin, however, publicly denounced the boycott, saying the public should not condemn a business based on the mistakes made by a few employees.
“They way you handled the situation and what you said afterwards about the video and situation at Jack’s was fantastic,” said Councilman Johnny Willis.
Dyar agreed.
“Your response was a reflection of your leadership,” he said.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Approved seeking bids for a 2022 model truck for use by the street department. Due to COVID-19, assembly of trucks has slowed and fewer are in stock at this time, Walls said. The state bid requests are open on March 15 and will be for the newest model available. However, the truck will not be assembled until June or July and may not be available for delivery to the city until August or September.
• Revised several job descriptions within the city. Walls said ideally revisions and updates should be done every three years but Boaz had not done an update in at least five years. Many of the job descriptions were outdated, no longer used or phased out.
The council also approved new job descriptions for an aquatics coordinator and cemetery/mall supervisor positions.
• Approved issuance of a liquor license to Tre Regazzi’s Italian Café on Elizabeth Street in the former outlet center. A public hearing was held but no one spoke for or against the license request.
• Approved paying $1.2 million in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.