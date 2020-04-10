A second death in Marshall County due to the novel coronavirus was reported Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Heath.
As of Friday morning, the death had not been confirmed.
Thursday evening, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent released the following statement:
“The ADPH does show that there is a second death [in Marshall County] as the result of COVID-19. There is no information available on this death as it is still being investigated by the ADPH.
“When a death is reported by a medical certifier (coroner or medical doctor) then the medical certifier has reason to believe the death could be related to the virus. However, ADPH will make the final determination once the Infectious Disease Doctors review medical records, case notes/reports, and gather more information on the case. If the ADPH finds evidence that the virus did cause the death then it is reported as ‘Died from Illness.’ So a reported death has tested positive for the virus, it just has to be determined if the virus actually caused the death.
“... If someone is admitted into the hospital with pneumonia and then they contract COVID-19, then the virus did not cause the death, but the pneumonia did. Another example is someone with lung cancer, if they die and test positive for the virus the ADPH has to determine if it was the lung cancer or the virus. Each state reports these deaths differently and Alabama has made the decision to have every case reviewed, which will allow us to have a more accurate death count as a direct result of the virus.”
In a separate statement, Nugent said the Marshall County Coroner’s Office was taking a “proactive role” in preparing for the COVID-19 pandemic to assist local health care organizations and funeral homes to care for those fatally affected by the virus.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has limited capacity during normal operations to properly hold decedents, without facing any additional deaths from a pandemic, he said.With assistance from the Marshall County EMA, Nugent said his office had plans to ensure it is able to continue serving the citizens of Marshall County who have lost a loved one.
“The Marshall County Coroner’s Office currently has a mass fatality plan, and we have assembled the necessary equipment and resources to response to the COVID-19 pandemic should the need arise,” he said. “These plans and resources will ensure we are able to respond appropriately and efficiently to this pandemic. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office is here to assist the funeral homes and healthcare organizations in our county to ensure those who have lost their lives as a result of this pandemic are handled in a dignified and respectful manner, while being diligent in maintaining the public health.
“We have been closely watching the projections of how we believe this pandemic will affect our state,” Nugent continued. “Like you, we certainly hope these projections are overly projected and the impact will be greatly less. Unfortunately, we are unable to wait until the need arises to gather these resources and equipment as it will be needed immediately. Once again, our number one goal is to ensure we have the ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with the appropriate resources and equipment, should the need arise. We do not want to raise concerns with the citizens of Marshall County, we only want you to know that we are ready to serve you should the need arise.”
