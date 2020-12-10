Diversicare of Boaz Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center has been named the 2020 Small Business Employer of the Year.
The award was bestowed by the Alabama Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services during the annual Disability Summit recently.
Covid-19 restrictions forced the annual banquet to be held via Zoom and on Youtube this year.
“The annual disability summit is something I look forward to every year,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. “While I am disappointed that we cannot all be together, I am grateful that we have a resource like this to keep us all connected.”
Diversicare Boaz Administrator Ethan Hall said he was thrilled to receive the award.
“It’s such an honor,” Hall said. “We were just thrilled to receive this award.”
Diversicare works with Project SEARCH to help match each person’s skills to available job openings and to find internships to help people learn job skills.
Project SEARCH was developed in 1996 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Erin Riehle, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Emergency Department, wondered if people with developmental disabilities could be trained to fill some of the high-turnover, entry-level positions in her department.
Today, the project has grown from a single site at Cincinnati Children’s to a large and continuously expanding international network of sites. Project SEARCH’s primary objective is to secure competitive employment for people with disabilities.
Locally, Project SEARCH is run through Marshall Medical Centers. Hall said he currently has three employees working through Project SEARCH. Diversicare Boaz has a population of 100 patients.
“It is really important that everyone gives everyone an opportunity to work and find a job that suits them,” Hall said.
The event was held to help celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the 25th birthday of the Department of Rehabilitation Services and the 100th anniversary of Vocational Rehabilitation Services in the state.
To learn more about Diversicare Boaz, call 256-593-8380.
