The decision to help a stray dog turned fatal for a woman Saturday night.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, a 31-year-old woman spotted a stray dog in or near U.S. 431 in front of the Lazy Boy Furniture Store in Albertville.
The victim was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over to allow her to try and help the dog. She exited the vehicle, crossed the northbound lanes on foot, crossed the median and was struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound. The accident occurred at around 9 p.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of family.
The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigating officers, Smith said.
All lanes of U.S. 431 are now open. Traffic had been reduced to one lane in each direction while the investigation was underway.
