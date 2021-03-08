The Albertville Aggies softball time shined at the plate and in the pitcher's circle all weekend, dominating the competition over five games to take capture the Cullman Umpires Tournament that ran Friday and Saturday.
The Aggies went 5-0 on the weekend, outscoring their opponents 67-0, culminating with a 6-0 victory over Cold Springs in the title game.
In the title game, Avery Dickerson tossed a five-inning complete game shutout, limiting Cold Springs to one hit, while striking out five batters.
Jenna Shedd had an RBI triple in the championship game, while Elaiana Collins added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Jordan Needham, Erin McManus and McKenna Ponder all added RBIs in the win.
Albertville reached the title game by rolling through its first four games, opening the weekend with a 19-0 victory over Hanceville, then a 12-0 win over Holly Pond to cap Friday's game. Then the Aggies opened Saturday with a 15-0 win over Good Hope, followed by a 15-0 win over Oneonta to setup the title game showdown with Cold Springs.
The 5-0 weekend moves Albertville to 7-2 on the season.
Douglas goes 3-1 on the weekend
Behind the pitching of McKinley Portillo, the Douglas Eagles went 3-1 on the weekend, using timely hitting to collect their three wins.
Portillo started all four games spanning Friday and Saturday for the Eagles, striking out 41 batters, a number that's even more impressive considering all the games were five innings or less.
The Eagles opened the weekend with a narrow 2-1 win over Appalachian on Friday, and followed that up with a 7-1 win over Clay-Chalkville, where Nicole Abercrombie and Cheyenne Hamby combined for five RBIs.
An 8-3 victory over Gaylesville, with Mallory Ackles and Chloe Green each collecting a pair of RBIs, setup a Saturday rematch with Appalachian.
In the rematch, Appalachian's Ashley Maddox held the Eagles to one hit in a 3-0 win. Following the 3-1 weekend, the Eagles sit at 7-2 on the season.
Guntersville posts 1-2 weekend
The Guntersville Wildcats posted a 1-2 weekend on the diamond, topping Ider on Friday, before falling to North Jackson and Geraldine on Saturday.
In the 6-1 win over Ider, Brittany Slaten fanned 10 hitters and held Ider to six hits, while five different players posted RBIs in the win. Slated added a double at the plate, while Hollyn Jarmon scored a pair of runs.
Following the Ider win, the Wildcats dropped an 11-2 decision to North Jackson, where Addi Yarbrough had the lone RBI.
In their final game of the weekend, Geraldine topped the Wildcats 7-3 behind a six run third inning for the Bulldogs.
Jaden Dismuke had a solo home run for Geraldine in the win, while Lydia West had two RBIs.
Yarbrough again had the lone RBI for Guntersville in the loss.
Geraldine posts 3-1 weekend
In addition to their win over Guntersville, Geraldine picked up two other wins on the weekend, a 7-4 win over Madison County on Friday, and a walk-off 8-7 win over Skyline on Saturday, sandwiched around a 7-0 loss to Scottsboro.
In the win over Skyline, The game was tied at seven with in the bottom of the fourth when Tinsely Satterfield grounded out, scoring what proved to be the winning run for the Bulldogs, capping a 4-run inning after trailing 7-4 heading into the frame.
Gracey Johnson belted a two-run home run in the win, while Emily Oliver had two RBIs.
In the win over Madison County, West and Oliver combined for five RBIs at the plate as the Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits. Geraldine sits at 3-3 on the season.
Fyffe goes 1-2-1
Fyffe opened its weekend with a victory over Collinsville on Friday, but were held winless the rest of the way, tying against Cullman, then falling to Buckhorn and Madison County on Saturday.
In the win over Collinsville, the Red Devils scored six times in the fourth inning to pull out the 10-7 win.
Livia Cowart starred at the plate in the win, racking up five RBIs which included a grand slam in the fourth inning that proved to be the winning runs.
Following that win, the Red Devils tied Cullman 9-9, then dropped an 8-4 decision to Buckhorn, and a 13-3 game to Madison County. The Red Devils sit at 2-2-1 on the season.
Sardis goes winless at JSU
It was a tough weekend for the Sardis Lions on the diamond, going winless in three weekend games at JSU.
The Lions fells to Oxford by a 10-3 margin on Friday, then fell 14-2 to Central on Saturday, as well as a 12-4 loss to Fort Payne to end the weekend.
Jaylyn Minshew had a two-run triple in the loss to Fort Payne to lead the offense for Sardis, Jalyn Hannah and Adelyn Ellis each had four hits on the weekend for Sardis. The Lions now stand at 1-6 on the season.
