Douglas pitcher MacKinley Portillo was in complete control Thursday afternoon, tossing a complete game, one hitter to lead Douglas in a 10-0 win over DAR in non-area softball action.
Portillo tossed all seven innings, and fanning 18 DAR batters on the way to the win.
At the plate, the Eagles had six different players collect multiple hits, as the Eagle racked up 15 hits as a team in the win.
Cheyenne Hamby paced the Eagles with three hits, including a double, while Portillo, Carlie Camp, Zoe Jones, Mallory Ackles, and Chloe Green each had two hits. Ackles had a pair of doubles, while Camp connected for a triple. Camp, Hamby, and Jones each drove in a pair for the Eagles.
