Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield gives a play to Hunter Gillilan during the Red Devils' win over Walter Wellborn in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. No. 1 Fyffe hosts No. 2 Piedmont in the semifinals Friday night at 7. Since 2014, the teams have combined for seven state titles (four in 2A by Fyffe, three in 3A by Piedmont). This is the Red Devils' first season in 3A.