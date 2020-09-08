Schools have started back again, and we are all adjusting to our “new normal” life during this 6th month of COVID-19 reality. Life has been transformed in ways that I would have never imagined.
In 2019, you would have been arrested if you entered a bank wearing a mask, now you are likely to be assaulted if you don’t. Forces in our country are making up down and backwards forward. I can only imagine this will affect the view we develop of the world. This leads me to the point of my message.
There are so many forces at work trying to influence your thinking. One of the biggest factors being used to accomplish this is racism. There are organizations on both side arguing their points. They want to influence the next generation and gain support for their agendas. I personally feel like our country has grown less racial. Jim Crow laws are no longer in effect here in the south. Schools are integrated.
The bottom line is there is only one race. The human race. Genesis 1:27 says; So, God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. I love each of you no matter what your skin pigment, or the lack of, dictates. Red, Yellow, Black or White, you are all precious in my sight. Because the Bible tells me so. As humans, we are to love each other this way. Even the ones that you don’t agree with. No matter the differences you have with others, just remember that they were created in the image of God just as you were.
The current trend is to convince you that one ethnicity deserves special treatment and all others are racist. This is racism. This is un-American. It’s not biblical! Jesus never taught this kind of behavior. Leviticus 19:18 says; Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD.
Loving your neighbor as yourself harkens back to the Ten Commandments. The Ten Commandments are the foundation that our laws were built upon.
If we follow and establish them as the rule of law in our hearts then we shall overcome these issues in our world that are currently troubling us. The first four are how we respect God and the six remaining are how we treat our fellow men and women. Jealousy, lying, theft, disrespecting your elders, and murder are covered here. But let’s talk about coveting. That is wanting what someone else has. This is wrong because God provides the means for us to have what we are supposed to have.
I myself, grew up in a family with one income and six kids. It was not easy for my parents, my siblings or myself. I was more fortunate because I was the youngest. My eldest sister, was 8 years older than myself. She cared for me and spoiled me more than I deserved. I could participate in things my older siblings couldn’t because the money wasn’t there. I do consider myself fortunate to have these opportunities. I do not feel that I had privilege over anyone else.
When I was younger I felt lesser of a person because of my family’s financial status. As I grew older, I made poor decisions and ended up in the wrong place a few times. Having experienced those things taught me a new perspective. Your character is what makes you who you are. If you act like you are mistreated you eventually believe you are. If you act like a lower class in society you will believe that as well.
This is where my identity in Christ saved me. In Christ, I am a son, a brother, a leader. My status here on earth must be based on what Christ did for me and has lead me to be. Jesus was there is the beginning. When the Heavens and the Earth were created. When God created all the animals, birds and fish. They knew exactly what they were doing when they created each of us. I know I was created for a purpose. He allowed me to make the mistakes that make me who I am today.
This allows me a unique perspective on the trials and tribulations that many are currently going through. I use those lessons to help guide others. We must resist the idea that any part of our existence is a mistake. White, tanned, or brown skin. Blonde, brown, red, black or gray hair. Big, little or average. You are just what you are supposed to be. Each of us are what we are supposed to be. Your job is to discover how it enables you to serve God and your fellow man.
Ralph B.
Albertville
