This is the final part in a series where the Sand Mountain Reporter’s Sports Editor, Ron Balaskovitz, attempts to take on the hardest holes at each of the area’s five golf courses.
Part 1: Eagle's Nest at Lake Guntersville State Park
Part 2: Clear Creek Golf Club of Boaz
Part 3: Willow Brook Golf Club
Part 4: Big Spring Lake Golf Course
First off, apologies for the last part of this series being delayed a bit, but due to weather and then the past couple weeks being almost entirely focused on our annual football preview magazine, the time for golf was sparse.
Located just off of Highway 431 and just north of downtown Guntersville, Gunter’s Landing is the area’s premier golfing destination, with picturesque views of Lake Guntersville on a number of holes, the rolling terrain and tree-lined holes offer a different style of golf than the area’s other four courses.
Gunter’s Landing plays as the area’s toughest course both in length and slope rating. Stretching as far back as 6,863 yards from the back tees, and with trees lining every hole, not to mention numerous water hazards and strategically placed bunkers, Gunter’s Landing requires thought, precision, and execution on nearly every shot, on nearly every hole.
Hole 9, 444 yards from back tees, No. 2 handicap
The final hole of the opening nine at Gunter’s Landing is one of the best views on the course, even if it’s looking away from the water. It plays as the longest Par 4 on the course, and requires a tee shot over water, through a gap that features trees on both sides as you clear the water, then requires a precise shot to a slightly elevated green where you can’t see the putting surface from the fairway. The green isn’t overly sloped or too crazy, but does get narrower from front to back.
The tees were up a bit on this particular day, making the hole a bit shorter than it normally might play, and this was probably the best drive I hit all day, strong up the right side of the fairway with a little bit of draw that settled right in the middle. With a front, left pin on this particular day, I was left with an 8-iron in that was struck well, but left a little bit out to the right, and did not turn back enough to find the green. My chip shot was fairly straight forward, but the look of the green fooled me. I thought it was more downhill than it was, landing my chip just on the green, but only rolling to about 10 feet short of the hole, then grazed the left edge on my par attempt for a tap-in bogey.
Hole 11, 560 yards, No. 3 handicap
Another picturesque hole with Sand Mountain in the distance behind the green. The hole starts off going left to right and sloping downhill, with a small water hazard around 280 yards or so down the right side at the hole’s lowest point. From there, the hole starts back uphill, and features a pair of bunkers guarding the green, one short right, the other left. In addition to those bunkers, the hole gets narrower as you go up the hill, with a line of trees guarding the left side short of the bunker. A large green that gets wider the deeper you get requires good placement on the second shot if you want to get your third close, depending on pin placement.
I hit another strong drive that cut from left to right and went about 260 yards and in the fairway. From there, I hit my driving iron perfectly up the hill, drawing right to left and in the fairway. But on the is particular day, the flag was back right, and I did not hit my second shot far enough left to have a good angle over the bunker and a ridge in the green to get close. But a decent pitch shot roughly 15 feet left of the flag was the safe, smart play, and two simple putts later, a par was the end result. About as routine as you can play a hole.
Hole 14, 436 yards, No. 1 handicap
The third longest Par 4 on the course plays as the hardest, with a demanding tee shot to start. For players who slice or fade the ball (if you’re right handed), it’s extra tough because the tee boxes are located close to the trees that line the entire left side of the hole. The drive is then uphill, to a fairway that slopes from left to right at the landing spot, and leads to a bank of trees and a small creek if you end up too far right. From there, it’s another shot to a slightly uphill green and one of the longest, deepest greens on the course that is guarded by a pair of bunkers, one on each side of the green. The green slopes from back to front.
My drive was up the right side, and tried to draw back, but not enough, ending up in some thick rough behind a line of trees on the right, requiring a pitch out through the trees to try and set myself up for an up and down attempt at par. I underestimated just how deep the green was, hitting my wedge shot from the right rough over the front bunker and onto the green…about 40 feet short of the hole for par. A good lag putt was right on line, but came up about a foot short, and resulted in a tap-in bogey, which wasn’t the worst outcome considering where the drive ended up, and where my third shot onto the green was.
For the three hardest holes on the course, a pair of bogeys and one par for a total of 2-over on the way to a round of 85 that beat me up. I honestly felt like I played pretty well, and to battle for an 85 was a tough, but rewarding round.
Gunter’s Landing is open year-round and open to the public, it features a full-service pro shop, a driving range, practice green, and practice holes, as well as a bar and grille, and other amenities like a pool and tennis courts that are available to members. For more information on the course, please call the pro shop at 256-582-3000.
