This is an opinion column.
Three weeks ago, I was childless. Though my daughter has been alive and growing for the past 10 or so months, all the build up and gravity of the situation never really sunk in until moments before she was born.
Unlike TV and movies, there was no last-minute mad, sweaty dash through traffic to barely make it to the delivery room in time. We arrived at Marshall Medical South at 5 a.m. on Oct. 2 at a calm yet hurried pace since my wife had already been suffering contraction pain for about three hours.
From there, we waited. I got a surprising amount of sleep while “Kindergarten Cop” and “Overboard” played on loop on TV.
Then it happened. The doctors and nurses came into the room, and the birthing process commenced. That too was nothing like the movies. I could tell it was none too pleasant an experience for my wife, but it was far from the dramatic scream fest or blood bath I was half expecting. In between contractions, the doctor would even occasionally turn to the TV and comment on the movie, which added more levity to what certainly could have been a tense situation.
Finally, shortly after 6 p.m. Ava was born, and our lives were, as they say, forever changed.
But then and even now, it doesn’t feel so changed. Just tired and busy, mostly.
Part of that is due, I think, to my conscious efforts to empty myself of any expectations and preconceived notions of what fatherhood might be like.
All joking aside, I was mostly freaked out about having to change diapers. I’ve heard legend of some fathers getting away with never having to do the deed, but I doubted I would be so lucky.
But a mere 21 days later and I’ve probably changed 200 diapers. And I would happily change 10 times that today if it would get me some more sleep.
It wasn’t so bad at first. She slept a lot so we could too. But now, with each middle-of-the-night feeding and cry fest, I sink deeper into the fog.
My wife, of course, has it worse, but it’s none the less been the challenge and extreme responsibility it was billed as.
The crying has gotten louder and more frequent whenever she’s hungry, gassy or sleepy or just wants to be held. I told my wife we should stop rewarding such behavior, that I’d cry like that too if she would bring me food on command. Which highlights how much my daughter is already like me. She even has my nose, apparently. I think about that when I get frustrated when she spits her pacifier out on the dirty floor, that someone 30 years ago was doing this for me and that it’s all worth it, especially when she looks at me with her huge blue eyes and does her best to smile.
I think its true that kids don’t just bring you joy and pain but increase one’s capacity for both. The scale moves past 10. And when I’ve felt in the negatives, one look at her eyes bring me back to 100.
So, I’m resisting the urge to fast-forward through this phase, because soon she’ll be grown and I an old man, and these will be the days we miss.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.