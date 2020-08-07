On Sunday, Aug. 2, at 10:50 p.m., Captain Dustin Harris stopped a suspected drunk driver on Mountain Drive in Boaz (Mountainboro Community). According to Assistant Chief Walter Colbert, Harris, assisted by Officer Jonathan Rohlfs, conducted field sobriety tests on the subject and determined he was under the influence and arrested him. The subject gave a false name when he was booked into jail. Corrections Officer Luis Guzman, who is bilingual, was on duty that morning and became suspicious of the subject after he was questioned about his identity. After fingerprinting the subject and contacting immigration officers, Guzman discovered that the subject had several aliases, one of which was Jorge Chavez-Ceuva.
Immigration had several charges on him and placed a deportation detainer on him. Immigration officers said that they had been looking for the subject and that he was a convicted sex offender, multiple offender for obstructing justice, and had previously been deported six other times. Immigration officers considered the subject to be dangerous.
“Thanks to Guzman for his diligence and persistency in discovering who this subject was,” Colbert said. “Also thanks to Captain Harris, Officer Rohlfs and the rest of the night shift for getting this subject off the streets and out of our city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.