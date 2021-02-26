For three innings, Guntersville and New Hope went toe-to-toe on the softball Diamond, but it was New Hope who got the late runs they needed, pulling out a 5-2 win on Thursday afaternoon.
The hosts jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first before Guntersville answered with a pair of runs in the third when Brittany Slaten doubled home a pair to knot the game 2-2. Slaten led the Wildcat offense with those two RBIs and two hits, while Addi Yarbrough added two hits and a run scored.
But it was New Hope who found the late runs, scoring single runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings for the final margin.
Olivia Kelly led New Hope, connecting for a pair of home runs, and finishing with three RBIs. Kelly also was in control pitching for New Hope, hurling a complete game, holding Guntersville to five hits and striking out seven.
In the circle, Yarbrough, tossed all six innings for Guntersville, scattering eight hits and fanning two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.