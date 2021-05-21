Gov. Kay Ivey has set a goal for the state to have at least 500,000 credentialed workers by the year 2025.
To help make sure some of those workers stay local, the Sardis City Council recently approved contributing $2,000 per year for the next five years toward a new building project at Gadsden State Community College, if or when the school receives an applied-for grant to construct the new building.
The college’s dean of workforce development, Alan Smith, addressed the council during a meeting Monday night, May 17, asking the city to consider partnering with the school on the project, which he said will help train more workers, bring more jobs to the community and provide skilled labor to fill those positions.
“As a high school educator, I learned the importance of career technical education, how important it is for our young people,” Smith said. “In 2021, it’s more important, I think, than many aspects of education if we’re going to have a [long-term], sustainable workforce in our area.”
Smith said Gadsden state offers a variety of educational opportunities such as shorter certification programs for people who need a good job fast or longer, 2-year degree programs.
Etowah County Schools, including Sardis City High School, has been partnering with Gadsden State for dual enrollment education. At least one Sardis senior will be graduating this summer both from high school and a 2-year degree from the college. Many future dual enrollment classes will take place in the new 60,000-square-foot building, Smith said.
Councilman Cooter Mosely remarked how the Sardis City area’s potential for attracting larger industries is being hampered by a lack of qualified workers. Smith said that’s why the college is “ramping up” its workforce development initiatives to bring more workers to places like Sardis City and to help achieve the governor's goal over the next four years.
In other business, the council:
• Set the budget for the annual summer celebration not to exceed $10,000.
• Approved becoming members of the Etowah County Chamber of Commerce.
