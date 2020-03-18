MONTGOMERY– Small retail businesses that have had to cut back hours, staff or close in some cases due to the coronavirus pandemic are about to receive help from the Alabama Department of Revenue.
The department recently announced it would be extending relief to small retail businesses that are currently unable to pay their February, March and April sales tax liabilities.
Small businesses whose monthly retail sales during the previous calendar year averaged $62,500 or less may file their monthly sales tax returns for the February, March and April 2020 reporting periods without paying the state sales tax reported as due. Late payment penalties will be waived for these taxpayers through June 1, the department stated.
While the current measure is for small businesses, similar sales tax relief may be available on a case-by-case basis to other businesses significantly impacted by the coronavirus and the preventative measures being taken to limit its spread in Alabama, according to the department.
For more information about the tax relief measure, visit the Department of Revenue’s COVID-19 Updates page at revenue.alabama.gov or call the department’s Sales and Use Tax Division at 334-242-1490.
