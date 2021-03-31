Boaz scored multiple runs in five of its six at-bats, pounding out 17 hits on the way to a 15-4 rout of host Cleveland on Tuesday night.
The Pirates started early, plating two in the first, four in the second, and three in the third, before closing out the game with two in the fifth and four in the sixth to halt the game an inning early.
Emmorie Burke starred at the plate for the Pirates, belting a home run as part of a 4 for 5 day that included five RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Not to be outdone, teammate Sydney Noles went 4 for 5 with a triple, driving in three and coming around to score four times. Boaz’s one through four hitters combined to score 10 runs. Jaycee Kilgore also had a strong game at the plate, collecting three singles and driving in three.
In the circle, Jenna Pierce went the distance for the Pirates, fanning four, and scattering eight hits to earn the win.
The Pirates improve to 3-7 on the season with the win.
Big fifth inning leads Guntersville past county foe Arab
A big fifth inning proved to be the difference for Guntersville on Tuesday, with the Wildcats plating seven runs in the bottom of the inning to pull away for an 11-5 win over rival Arab.
Up 4-3 heading to the fifth, the Wildcats erupted for seven runs, with the big blow coming off the bat of Anna Vandergriff, who drove in a pair on a line-drive single to make it 8-3. Guntersville sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
Lead-off hitter Brittany Slaten had a strong game for Guntersville as well, belting a home run, driving in three and scoring twice, while the bottom of the order’s Alexis Chambers and Mary Beck Weaver each scored two runs. Riley Thomas finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored.
In the circle, Addi Yarbrough tossed all seven innings to earn the win, pitching around 13 hits and giving up just two earned runs in the win.
Douglas tops JB Pennington, 6-1
Fresh off claiming the Marshall County title on Monday, the Douglas Eagles continued their winning ways behind the arm and bat of MacKinley Portillo.
Portillo held the Pennington bats to a single hit, and fanned 18 hitters to earn the win. At the plate, she finished 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a pair.
Lead-off hitter Carlie Camp had a strong game as well, going 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks, two runs scored, and an RBI. Mallory Ackles, Chloe Green, and Alexis Clark collected the other RBIs for Douglas in the win.
The Eagles improve to 13-3 on the season with the win, and have won five consecutive games.
