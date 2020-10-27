A young child died Monday night in what police say is nothing more than a horrible accident.
According to Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, a five-year-old girl was at her home in the 1800 block of High Point Road when her father was backing out of the driveway. He didn’t see the child and struck her with the vehicle.
The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., Cartee said.
Albertville Fire and Rescue and Albertville Police were summoned to the scene.
A medical helicopter was put on standby, but was later cancelled.
The child was transported to Marshall Medical Center South by ambulance where she later succumbed to her injuries.
No names have been released in the incident.
“We conducted a pretty in-depth investigation … and it looks like it was just an unfortunate accident,” Cartee said. “No charges are pending or anything like that.
“We lost a child in our community yesterday. I would like our community to join us in prayer for this family during their time of loss.
“My heart goes out to them.”
