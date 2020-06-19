June 3
Sabrina Williams, 43, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
Robert Parker, 36, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Kelley Woodcastle, 50, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs and four counts of DUI.
June 4
Mitchell Grey, 27, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence, public intoxication, seat belt violation and DUI.
Shawn Whitmore, 34, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Thurman Wright, 51, of Albertville, was charged with suspended/revoked license.
Joseph Darracott, 37, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication and obstructing government operations.
June 5
Sara Toensmeyer, 35, of Albertville, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Jessica Bachelor, 32, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 6
Ricky Swearengin, 43, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Haven Chandler, 26, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
June 7
Jean Olibris, 42, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Francisco Reyes, 48, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Gerald Martens, 46, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Christina Austin, 31, of Albertville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Roberts, 22, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
June 10
Timothy Hooks, 25, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
June 11
Joshua York, 28, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Erica Sims, 21, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Charlotte Shedd, 58, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Rachel Morton, 34, of Guntersville, was charged with public intoxication.
James Weigel, 73, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
George Morton, 38, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Joseph Darracott, 37, of Boaz, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Regoberto Murillo, 33, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
Roland Marshall, 36, of Crossville, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
June 12
Jeremiah Williams, 27, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Tommy Dake, 31, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Gary Whitt, 38, of Rainbow City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Vaugh, 51, of Altoona, was charged with public intoxication.
Dalton Taylor, 24, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxications and suspended/revoked license.
Giovanni Pedro, 24, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude.
Kenneth Bodine, 56, of Horton, was charged with public intoxication.
June 13
Eric Jelks, 46, of Gadsden, was charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Needham, 21, of Odenville, was charged with harassment.
Max Landrum, 49, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Juan Tum, 23, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Edward Lanier, 48, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
