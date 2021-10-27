The Sand Mountain Reporter and Sand Mountain Toyota are pleased to award this week’s Player of the Week honors to Eli Teal of the Douglas Eagles.
Teal, a junior quarterback, played a big hand in last week’s 48-0 victory over Crossville. The signal caller totaled over 200 yards of offense and totaled four touchdowns in the win, which helped the Eagles clinch their first playoff berth and winning season since 1998.
Teal took over as the starting quarterback halfway through the season.
“He’s done a great job, he’s a very intelligent kid who works hard,” Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles said. “He doesn’t say much, but we feel comfortable with him going forward. He does a good job getting everybody lined up, he understands not just his role but everyone’s around him.”
In the win over Crossville, Teal was 7 of 12 through the air for 154 yards and a pair of scores, then added 67 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns, finishing with 221 total yards in the win.
The two touchdown passes were both to Raygan Edmondson, going for 58 yards on their first offensive play. The duo hooked up again early in the second quarter, this time for a 57-yard strike.
Then Teal showed off his legs, surprising even his coach, bursting up the middle for a 53-yard score on a quarterback keeper, before capping the scoring on the opening drive of the third quarter with a four-yard run around the left side to end his day.
“He takes care of the ball, and is lightning in a bottle,” Lyles added. “We ran him that one time, and that was the fastest we’d ever seen him run. He’s got that capability, and going forward we’re going to need his legs for sure.”
Teal and the Eagles sit at 6-3 on the season, and are locked into the No. 4 spot in 5A Region 7. They’ll close out the regular season this Friday at home against 2A Region 7 champion Pisgah.
Honorable Mention
Ryder Gipson, Fyffe: Gipson, a seventh grader for the Red Devils, had three touchdown runs and 141 yards in Fyffe’s 54-0 win over Asbury.
Jaxon Colvin, Geraldine: Colvin was a force in all three phases, going 3 for 4 passing for 110 yards, with all three passes going for touchdowns, then added 36 yards rushing, and blocked a punt and returned it 42 yards for a score in a 63-20 rout of Collinsville.
Tillman Plunkett, Albertville: Plunket, a junior defensive back, had an interception return for a touchdown against undefeated James Clemens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.