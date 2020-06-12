The Albertville football team reunited on June 1 and launched its summer workouts after being separated since mid-March due to the cancellation of on-campus classes and extracurricular activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aggies are reclassifying to 7A for the first time in school history. They kick off their 2020 season by hosting Marshall County rival Arab on Thursday, Aug. 20 in a nonregion game.
“Usually in the mornings, they’re quiet and they’re still trying to wake up, but that first workout I told the coaches this is like the first day of school,” AHS head coach Cliff Mitchell said of his players. “They’re all talking, they’re all excited and they’ve been excited.
“Our freshmen come Thursday [June 11], that will be their first day to report, so we’ll add 45 to 50 more to the 90 whatever we have [in grades] 10 through 12. We’ve had great attendance, and I’ve been proud of our guys.
“Our basketball guys are here. I’ve got several coaches who played more than one sport, so we try to take care of those guys who play multiples. Those guys help out more than just one sport, so we try to save their legs a little bit during June.
“I’m proud of our guys being here and working, because they have dadgum put the work in so far.”
Mitchell and his staff divide the team into groups for workouts, and the groups rotate among sites. The Aggies are utilizing the weight rooms in the field house and Albertville Gymnasium. A third group trains at Aggie Stadium when the others are lifting.
“Today [Wednesday], we just wanted to practice,” Mitchell said. “We didn’t lift today. We wanted to get a good day on the field installing, because we’ve missed a bunch of install time with no spring and no first and second period that we have. That’s why we have our football guys during school.
“We haven’t been able to do board work or install. We’ve had our Zoom meetings, but you can only do so much on a Zoom meeting. You’ve got to get out here and run it.
“We’re behind, but I think everybody is behind. We’re all playing by the same rules, so we’re all trying to get stuff installed the best we can.”
Coaching staff changes
A pair of assistant coaches from Mitchell’s inaugural staff in 2019 departed for other jobs during the pandemic.
Defensive coordinator Brandon Lyles resigned to become head coach at his alma mater, Douglas. Randy Dupree, who coached cornerbacks, received an opportunity to return to Etowah, his alma mater.
“We’re proud for Coach Lyles but it’s a loss to us,” Mitchell said. “We’re going to make Coach [Will] Richard the defensive coordinator. He’s very smart, and he was our safeties coach last year.
“Coach Andrew Kinney, our softball coach, is going to coach our receivers this year.
“Coach [Chad] Oliver is going to help us coach outside linebackers on the varsity. He’s still going to be helping with the ninth grade. We’re asking him to do a little bit of double duty.
“We like to promote from within. That’s why I moved Coach Oliver up.”
Oliver will continue to serve as Albertville’s freshman head coach.
Austin Harrell is a new addition to the Aggies’ staff. He came to AHS from Pleasant Valley, and he’s also coached at White Plains and Walter Wellborn. He’ll coach linemen on the freshman team.
The other members of Mitchell’s staff and their assignments are:
Brock Rutledge, offensive coordinator and running backs
Will Scott, quarterbacks
Jason Smith, offensive line
Whit Ratliff, defensive line
David Boman, assistant head coach and inside linebackers
Richard will continue to coach safeties, and former Aggie lineman Quinton Williams will again serve as a volunteer offensive line coach.
Mitchell has one position available on his staff, and he hopes to start interviews in a couple of weeks.
“We’ll put the new coach on defense,” Mitchell said. “We need one more defensive coach. We’re a little shorthanded there at the moment.
“I’m excited about our staff, and I’m excited about our kids. I’m just glad to be back at football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.