Boaz is now home to an electric car charging station and has plans to install at least two more in the near future.
The charging station, located at 210 E. Mann Ave., across from the new Old Mill Park and next door to the city’s fire station, is now available for public use.
“The idea came from Guntersville when they went to put one in,” said Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative Manager Scott Bobo. “I wanted one in before them.”
All joking aside, Bobo said electric cars are the future of transportation.
“More and more, these types of cars will become more prevalent,” Bobo said.
“We have to think about moving forward and doing it now.”
Brad Rains, director of DER Deployment for Seven States Electric Co-op, said the charging station was installed utilizing donations from various providers.
For example, the power pole, transformer and conduit was donated and installed for free by MDEC.
“What a partnership, being able to work with our local utility and Brad,” said Mayor David Dyar.
“This is all about our community. It is an investment. Sometimes you don’t see return on your investment in nickels and dimes. But we hope once people know we have these charging stations, they will come to town and stay to spend some money and expand our tax base.”
Use of the Boaz charge station will be free for customers, Dyar said. He said he considers it a service to the community.
Drivers will have to create an account with ChargePoint before using the station. The account can be accessed through an app on a smart phone or in the phone’s wallet.
A driver will approach the pump, log into the ChargePoint system to activate the charger, and plug in the car. Rains, Bobo and city officials will receive regular reports on how many times the charger was used and for how long. If the account holder has entered a zip code, that will also be included in the report.
“We’ll be able to see where people are coming from to use this charger,” Rains said.
Dyar expects the chargers to receive heavy use during swim meets and tournaments held at the new rec center.
“This is a great thing for this community,” Rains said. “People can come here, plug in the car, go get something to eat, explore the downtown area, utilize the park or the rec center and walk back, all while the car charges.”
The level-2 charging station operates on 240 volts, providing 7 kilowatts per hour.
“If you plug in the car for an hour, you will gain 20 to 25 miles per hour, depending on the car,” Rains said.
Councilmen Johnny Willis said he was excited to see the new charging station up and running.
“We’re finally first at something here,” he quipped.
Councilman Jeff Sims said technology like this is leading the stock market right now.
“I love technology and technology stocks are big right now,” Sims said. “Tech is killing it in the stock market right now. I’m excited we have this.”
