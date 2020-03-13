Many organizations like MLB, NBA and even Disney World have suspended their seasons or temporarily closed in the last few days to “help flatten the curve” of spreading COVID-19.
Doing so appears to have struck fear into more and more people, causing “panic buying” across the nation and even here on Sand Mountain.
Rather than being scared, The Reporter encourages everyone to take precautions similar to flu season.
In this situation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends practicing good personal hygiene, meaning wash your hands more often than you do already. Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
Stay away from large crowds and avoid close contact, which is even more important for older people and people with severe chronic conditions — they are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness, according to the CDC.
Be sure to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces every day.
Lastly, stay home if you’re sick. If you think you need to be tested for COVID-19, contact your doctor.
Alabama is among the last states without a confirmed case of COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the virus isn’t here. If you intend to quarantine yourself at home, stock up on items needed but be careful not to go overboard. It’s a great idea to exercise caution, but be smart while you’re at it.
To learn more about the coronavirus or ways to combat spreading it, log onto cdc.gov.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
