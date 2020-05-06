FOX Sports Southeast, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Atlanta Braves, has announced plans for “Braves Pennant Week,” featuring Atlanta’s five National League pennant-clinching games from 1991, ’92, ’95, ’96 and ‘99.
The champagne-popping games will air for five consecutive days beginning Sunday, May 10, at 2 p.m., with the Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates National League championship series Game 7 from Oct. 17, 1991, on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app.
From Sid Bream’s 1992 game-winning slide to the extra-inning walk-off win in 1999, fans can relive the unlikely heroes and epic performances from some of the most celebrated moments in the franchise’s storied history.
Additional classic videos and interviews with Braves alumni will also be posted to @FOXSportsBraves throughout “Braves Pennant Week.”
