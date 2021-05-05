My mother was born in 1930. She was the ninth child in her family and three more boys followed. She was what some called a “Depression baby”…innocently entering into a world filled with bankruptcy, foreclosures and extreme poverty.
Momma was raised in the cotton fields and cut her teeth on the wooden pews in an old clapboard church. She always said it seemed growing up she was in one or the other, but she sure did enjoy the house of worship best. Once, she even crept out of the family’s field of white and ran as fast as her legs could carry her to the church down the road from their farm. There was a funeral going on, and she stood barefoot and sang “Precious Memories” with a family she barely knew.
Ilene Morrow was raised to appreciate and enjoy life even when times were tough. Her large family didn’t have much, but they had God and they had each other… and that’s all that mattered back then. She got a pair of shoes and a new toothbrush in the fall when the cotton crop was sold; and she got an apple, an orange and a bag of peppermint sticks each December for Christmas.
In 1946, she ran off and married a tall soldier who had just returned home from the horrors of WWII. She didn’t really know him, but his sister had been in her class at school so she figured he would make a good husband. She thought she was free from cotton picking forever, but was soon in the Williams family’s snow-white fields up in Painter. Within a few months, she was pulling a baby boy on a tow sack behind her and over the next several years, three girls followed… I am the baby.
She was the best Momma ever. She cut the brown edges off my bread, gave me the best piece of chicken at suppertime and made hot biscuits for me each morning before school. She was a wonderful cook… her pecan pies are still talked about.
My mother was the one who rushed into my room during the darkest part of the night when the monsters invaded my dreams and threatened to carry me away. She was also the one who sat beside my bed praying for God to cool my temperature that soared to well over 100 degrees when I had strep throat and there was no money for a doctor’s visit.
Even though I was a “little” spoiled, Momma never tolerated bad behavior. She was very handy with a keen hickory switch and didn’t hesitate to use it if she thought I needed it. She even made me go get it off the corner bush at our house in Rabbittown. I sure did hate that piece of shrubbery.
She took me to church every time the heavy doors of religion were open and she sewed pretty polyester dresses on her black Singer for me to wear on Easter and Christmas. She read the Bible aloud to me every day until I learned to read it myself, and she kept red spots on her knees from all the hours she spent praying for everyone she knew.
My mother passed away in November of 2010… she had just turned 80 years old. I still miss her early morning calls, her easy smile, her prayers and her unconditional love. I will forever be thankful I was raised by such a good woman who taught me so many things…how to cook, enjoy life, love deeply and pray without ceasing. Happy Mother’s Day, Momma….you sure were a good one.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
