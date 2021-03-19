In a battle of pitching, it was Gadsden City who found a way to scratch out a pair of runs, earning a 2-0 victory over visiting Sardis on Thursday night.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Titans scored a run on a safety squeeze play, that proved to be the only run they needed. They added another in bottom of the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Andrew Jones.
Those runs were enough for pitcher Jase Gray, who tossed all seven innings, scattering seven hits, and collecting 13 strikeouts.
Sardis had chances to score, but could never get the big hit when needed. Freshman Landon Carroll had three hits to lead the Lions, while Carson Grant added a pair of singles.
A trio of Sardis pitchers were strong in defeat, with starter Blaze Gerhart tossing three scoreless innings and fanning three. Ty Glass and Luke Weems combine for three innings in relief, giving up three hits and each giving up a run.
Sardis is now 6-6 on the season.
