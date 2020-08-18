Billy Joe Webb
Boaz
Billy Joe Webb, of Boaz, born June 24, 1944, left this world from his home Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was holding the hand of his wife of 55 years, Peggy Webb, when he flew to Heaven.
He was surrounded by his four children and their spouses: Jennifer and Danny Golden, Michael and Heather Webb, Heather and Stanley Ford, and Brandi and Jarred Whaley.
He was the proud paw paw of 10 grandchildren, Isabella and Elijah Golden; Madelyn and McKenna Webb; Chloe, Camille, and Noah Ford and Jordan Berrong; Kaden and Emma Henderson; two great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was a proud and decorated Vietnam War Veteran. He worked as a manager of a mobile home plant most of his adult life. He was a
tough but fair boss who managed his people and his family by a simple motto, “If you do your job I will be the best boss you ever had. If you don’t do your job, I will be the worst.”
He loved Alabama football, NASCAR, bird hunting, good dogs, pocket knives, shotguns, hamburgers, Coca-Cola, old western movies, a house full of kids, trading cars, lawn mowers, good music, and growing vegetables to name just a few, He hated very little, maybe big crowds and all things Auburn. He was a good friend to know and a great neighbor. He was the best daddy. If a man is measured by how much he loves and is loved, then the tape on our daddy is still running. But he loved our mother Peggy most of all, and he told her so every day they were together.
He is survived by his sister Judy Morris. He is preceded in death by his mother, Velma Webb, his father Lane Webb, and his brother Carl Webb. We will miss you daddy.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Aurora Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Bennett will officiate.
Pallbearers are Jason Walden, Ronnie Gaylor, Tim Morgan, Shawn Walden, Byron Walden, Presley Rowan. Honorary pallbearers are: Robert Pruitt, Myron (P.D.) Murdock, Marlin Rowan, Harold Walsen, Rickey Walden, and LaVaughn Bright.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home before the service. The family strongly asks everyone for social distancing and to please wear a mask.
Dora Reaves Hale
Albertville
Dora Reaves Hale, 94, of Albertville, died Aug. 17, 2020, at Whitesburg Gardens.
Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Chris Johnson and Jason McCullars officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Hale; a son, Mark Hale (Susan); a sister, Jeanette McClendon; and six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ferris Thurston
Harbour
Crossville
Ferris Thurston Harbour, 79, of Crossville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his residence.
Services were Sunday, Aug. 16, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Union Grove Cemetery. The Revs. Lawayne Levans and Huey Bowen officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Harbour; daughters, Karen (Max) Bruce, and Stephney (Philip) Gregg; son, Tony (Crystal) Harbour; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Roberts, and Madean Shelley.
Jeffery Wayne Snider
Boaz
Jeffery Wayne Snider, 60, of Boaz, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home.
The family has chosen cremation; a private memorial service will be held at later date. Bro. Barry Holcomb will officiate the service. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Sharlet Snider; sons, Adam Snider (LeeAnn) and Jason Snider; step-son, Matthew Beach; three grandchildren; father, Bobby Snider; sisters, Phylis Holcomb (Barry) and Debra Buchanan (Phillip); brother, Ray Snider; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe Mitchell
Albertville
Joe Mitchell, 85, of Albertville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Melba Mitchell; daughters, Jeanne Barker (Don) and Debra Reaves; son, Brian Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Patterson (Pat); and brother, Jerry Mitchell (Teresa).
Judy Stone
Boaz
Judy Stone, 69, of Boaz, died Aug. 16, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Paul Mason and Ted Blalock officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery of Boaz.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy Stone; daughter, Amy Gilliland (Shawn); sons, Keith Stone (Alana) and Ray Stone (Mary); sisters, Claudine Blalock (Ted) and Donna Mason (Paul); and eight grandchildren.
Liborio Martinez Neri
Albertville
Liborio Martinez Neri, 48, of Albertville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Saturday, Aug. 22, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home.
Survivors include his mother, Ricarda Neri Cruz, of Mexico; daughters, Sayra Martinez, of Albertville, and Jazmin Martinez, of Stevenson; sons, Lee Anthony Martinez and Yahir Alexander Martinez, both of Stevenson; sisters, Raquel Martinez Neri and Lilia Martinez Neri, both of Albertville; and brother, Alfredo Martinez Neri (Petra Luna Crisantos), of Mexico.
Linda Gail Ellis Cole
Albertville
Linda Gail Ellis Cole, 72, of Albertville, died Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were Saturday, Aug. 15, at Skirum United Methodist Church Cemetery with Wayne Gregg officiating. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Cole, of Albertville; daughters, Eva Tidwell (Herbert), of Albertville, and December Dawn Wimberly, of Kilgore, Texas; a son, Bobby Earl II, of Albertville; sisters, Jane Anderson (Lawrence), of Delta, Ann Woody, of Walnut Grove; and three grandchildren.
Linda Gail Sampson
Attalla
Linda Gail Sampson, of Attalla, died Aug. 16, 2020, at West Georgia Hospice.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Aug. 18, at New Prospect Cemetery in the Swearengin Community with Bro. Lamorris Gamble officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her brothers, Billy Sampson and Buddy Sampson.
Mary Elizabeth Batie Sparks
Albertville
Mary Elizabeth Batie Sparks, 57, of Albertville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Crossville.
Service were held Sunday, Aug. 16, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with Anthony Batie officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Terasha Lang; son, Benjamin Lang; sister, Donna Benefield; brother, James Anthony Batie (Laurie); a daughter-in-law, Jane Upton; and three grandchildren.
Mary Louise Wood
Albertville
Mary Louise Wood, 90, of Albertville, died Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery in Sylvania. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Brenda Wood; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
John Walter Webb
Horton
John Walter Webb, 79 of Horton, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Aug. 14, 2020, at the Chapel of Snead Funeral Home with Bro. Don Garrison officiating. Burial was in Nixon Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Patrick Turner, of Horton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Larry Farmer; a sister, Mabel Bragg; a brother, Jimmy Webb; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.