Marshall County Health Department is now testing five days a week for COVID-19.
To be tested patients must be symptomatic and one of the following:
• Be a healthcare worker
• Age 65 or older
• Have a pre-existing medical condition or immunosuppressed
• Have moderate to severe symptoms or worsening symptoms.
Asymptomatic patients will not be tested.
The testing times are from 12:30 p.m-4 p.m. Patients must call to schedule testing. The number is 256-582-3656.
Directions for testing will be provided at the health department, located at 150 Judy Smith Drive in Guntersville. Patients are not to leave their vehicle. An ID is required.
