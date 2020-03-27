Businesses across the nation and atop Sand Mountain are all feeling the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
As storefronts have been forced to close their doors, nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims over two days — Sunday and Monday, according to preliminary numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor.
While the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program can give businesses up to $2 million in aid, many have asked, what can local municipalities do to help small-business owners even further?
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said his city is limited on what can it can do, but hopes it can help in whatever way possible.
“I mean we’re really limited in how we can help,” he told The Reporter after a city council meeting Monday night. “I think there’s opportunities out there, we’ve just got to educate the public about what those opportunities are to help those small business owners.”
He encouraged others to utilize the curbside pickup options that several restaurants are offering, and he said be sure to tip.
“Because it affects those waiters and waitresses, the cooks and the cleanup crew — the impact is huge, you know,” Dyar said. “It’s very important that we continue to shop locally. Because we don’t know when the next mandate from the president or the governor is coming down… some of these local independent stores may have to shut down … It’s very important that we shop locally and try to keep the economy as level as we can.”
Dyar said the city would look at potentially deferring the sales tax businesses pay.
“We’re looking at everything,” he said. “We’re reaching out to not only neighboring municipalities but also similar sized cities across the state trying to find out how other communities are trying to help their small business owners. The consensus there is just that everybody is leaning on one another to come up with a way that’s within the law and that would benefit.”
Robin Lathan, executive assistant to Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea, said Albertville had also been working to come up with ways of helping its businesses during the pandemic.
“We’ve been on the phone with representatives from our Marshall County Legislative Delegation as early as last Tuesday and, even since, representatives of Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office, discussing potential resources available to those affected in our community,” she said. “They’ve been tirelessly at work with the nature of the situation, and we know they’re certainly working, but we aren’t totally privy as far as what all is to come in the way of small business or workforce relief at this time.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to disseminate helpful information whenever we get it,” Lathan added. “The Chamber of Commerce has done a great job getting information out to their members and the business community as soon as they get wind of any potential assistance available to them as well.
“The vast majority of our shops, restaurants and businesses have been able to remain open, despite having to make some uncomfortable adjustments,” she continued. “The public is doing an awesome job continuing to avidly support them during this time of unknown via online shopping/curbside pickup, take-out meals, and more. It’s more important than ever for us all to remember to shop local and try to be a light to our business community working hard to make the best of a not so good situation right now.”
Marshall County District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson said the impact of COVID-19 was evident.
“I think all you would need to do is drive through downtown Guntersville, Grant or any other town to see how it has affected the county,” he said. “No cars parked in front of businesses, stores dark inside, no people on sidewalk — all of this affects the county. If the businesses are closed, no dollars are being spent. If no dollars are being spent, no taxes are being collected to support the county and cities.
“Another way the county will be affected is the reduced gas tax that we will be receiving,” Watson continued. “The Rebuild Alabama (Gas Tax) is currently providing an additional six cents per gallon to counties and cities for road paving, etc. If the consumer is traveling less, which they are, [that] will mean less dollars to the counties and cities. The schools, senior centers, movie theaters and churches being closed also reduce the gas tax.”
Watson said he wasn’t sure how the county would be able to help its businesses, but it would be working to come up with different options.
Watson believes the worst of COVID-19 is yet to come, but he encouraged residents to practice the social distancing guidelines in place and stay safe.
“We all need to be worried,” he said. “This is something that none of us have ever went through before. This pandemic will pass, but we just don’t know how long it will take to run its course. I hate to say this, but lives have been lost and there will be more. I don’t think we have seen the worst yet and the next couple of weeks, I feel will be the worst of it. Just practice what you have been told to do to protect yourself and your family. Again, all we can do is what we can do to protect ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.