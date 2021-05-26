Parents interested in signing up their child for Boaz Youth Sports will have the opportunity to do so starting June 1 for youth flag football, youth volleyball, and youth soccer.
Youth flag football sign-ups will run from June 1 to July 3, with the player evaluations and draft scheduled for July 13. Flag football sign-ups are open to kids ages 5-12 as of August 1, 2021. Price for the season is $75 and included an NFL jersey.
Youth volleyball sign-ups will run until July 3 as well, and are open to players in Grades 3-7, with evaluations scheduled for July 12. Cost is $75 per player, and includes a jersey.
Soccer sign-ups run through July 24, and there are no evaluations for the sport. Sign-ups are open to players age 4-12 as of August 1, 2021. Season cost is $75 per player and includes a uniform.
For more information on any of these programs, please contact the Boaz Rec Center at 256-593-7862, or visit their website at www.boaz.recdesk.com.
