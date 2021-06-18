This is an opinion piece.
My first cousin, Sandra, and her husband, Rickey Freeman, have two daughters, Beverly and Belinda. The girls and I grew up about two miles apart in the Painter community of DeKalb County, and the Freemans and Allens also went to church together.
Beverly, who is four years my junior, and Belinda, who is six years younger than me, were like sisters to me. We enjoyed fun, food and fellowship anytime we hung out together.
Tuesday night, I joined Sandra, Rick and Beverly in the Freemans’ backyard as we mourned Belinda’s death. She was only 48 when God called her home.
Belinda was a fighter. Asthma almost claimed her life during her teens, but she relied on her faith in God and her amazing inner strength to beat it. In 2017, she overcame colon cancer the same way she handled asthma.
Belinda also suffered from Crohn’s disease. Near the end of her beautiful life, tests revealed an intestinal blockage, which was critical for someone with Belinda’s medical history. Her husband and best friend, David Tillery, told me a doctor at UAB Hospital said surgery wasn’t an option.
At 3:15 Tuesday morning, Belinda’s faith became sight, as she met her Savior and began walking the streets of gold with her grandparents, Buford and Nettie Freeman and my uncle and aunt, Lowell and Myrtle Allen Fant, and other family members and friends who welcomed her at Heaven’s gates.
Belinda loved, worshipped and walked daily with Jesus. She was unashamed of the gospel of Christ and was a bold witness for the Lord throughout her life.
She revealed her inner beauty through a radiant smile and a cute laugh. I’m missing her smile and laughter as I write this.
Despite being one of the smartest people I’ve ever known, Belinda didn’t take academics for granted. She poured herself into studying at Crossville High School and Jacksonville State University. She earned valedictorian of the CHS class of 1991.
Following JSU, Belinda achieved her goal of becoming a teacher. Of course, she was a fantastic teacher who cared about every aspect of her students’ lives. Only the Lord knows the extent of the positive impact she made on the students who were blessed to be in her classroom through the years.
An angel among angels, Belinda lived the fruit of the spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, faithfulness, self-control, goodness, kindness and gentleness.
On May 8, Belinda and I enjoyed an extended visit following the Allen reunion in conjunction with decoration at Macedonia No. 2 Baptist Church in the Oak Hill community. I’ll forever be thankful for that memory, because it’s the last time I saw her on this side of eternity.
“Love you cuz,” were Belinda’s parting words to me that day. I love you too sweet girl, and I always will.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
