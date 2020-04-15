Jack Pritchett
Albertville
Jack Pritchett, 97, of Albertville, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020, in Boaz. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family will hold a private graveside service at Marshall Memory Gardens.
Jack was born in Birmingham but was raised and lived most of his life in Guntersville and Albertville.
Raised in the farming community of Diamond, Jack was the youngest of eight children. In a time prior to Guntersville Lake, Jack learned quickly that spending a long day behind a plow and mule was not the kind of work he wanted for the rest of his life.
While attending Marshall County High School in Guntersville, Jack worked summer jobs to help pay tuition for himself and his siblings. One job included building the old football field; a field he would later make the first touchdown on by recovering a fumble in the end zone. Another Guntersville first for Jack landed him as the first patient in the old hospital on Ringold Street as a result of a football injury.
WWII called him during his senior year of high school. He left Marshall county for the 737th Tank Battalion and a trip across Central Europe. During that time, he met and made life-long friends among his fellow soldiers. Many would gather for their annual 737th tank reunion. Over the years he attended most of these gatherings, even hosting the 2018 reunion in Huntsville.
After returning from the war, Jack married Mavorine Bernice Blair in 1947. Together, they raised two boys and one girl. Mavorine left a career at NASA to become a full-time stay at home mother. Jack would frequently express his appreciation for her sacrifice and the hard work she did at home.
Jack worked in the electrical engineering department of NASA for 32 years. During the 1960s’ race-to-the-moon, he had a key role in building the electrical components of the forward skirt on the Saturn V rocket.
Jack retired in 1977 and enjoyed every day after that many times saying he never experienced another stress headache. He and Mavorine traveled and visited children and grandchildren frequently. Jack spent most days being at home enjoying routine chores in the house, working on his tractors, tending the cows, building projects and of course piddling in his shop. Jack was known for his ability to build or repair almost anything mechanical.
Jack and Mavorine were long-time members of Albertville First Baptist Church. Jack attended the Keystone Sunday School class and served many years as the departmental secretary for the Adult 5 Department. Jack’s friends from church were often seen visiting him at his room in Branchwater Village Assisted Living.
After Mavorine passed away in 2008, Jack became more involved with the VFW, Guntersville Historical Society, Retired Federal Workers Group, Marshall County Democratic Party, as well as Veterans and Memorial Day events.
Jack Pritchett has been described in many loving ways by many people. Two of his nephews may have said it best: “He was more than my uncle he was my friend, such an amazing and humble man,” and, “I’ll always remember him as both down to earth and larger than life.”
Jack is survived by his son David Pritchett (Theresa); daughter, Dawn Gilliland (Tim); daughter-in-law, Glenda Pritchett; grandchildren, Jonathan Pritchett (Lindsey), Jordan Brantley (Chad), Stone Pritchett (Elizabeth), Hannah Gilliland (Joseph, fiancé), Austin Gilliland; great-grandsons, Maverick and Charlie Pritchett and Beckett Brantley; numerous nieces and nephews and countless extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, his wife, Mavorine Blair Pritchett, and son, Danny Jack Pritchett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations: The National WWII Museum in New Orleans or Albertville First Baptist Church
A celebration of his life will be held for his family and friends at a time and place to be announced.
Andrew Everett Lancaster, Jr.
Baileyton (formerly of Albertville)
Andrew Everett Lancaster, Jr., 77, of Baileyton (formerly of Albertville) passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
Due to current Health Department requirements, a private graveside service will be held in the Beulah Cemetery with Jeri Manasco officiating.
He is survived by his son, Ronnie Lancaster of Baileyton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Pete Lancaster, Hershel Lancaster.
Terry Gilliland
Albertville
Terry Gilliland, 69, of Albertville passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
There will be no memorial service.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted to Mr. Gilliland’s care.
Shirley Baugh
Boaz
Shirley Baugh, 84, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Her family held a graveside service Wednesday, April 15, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Word officiated.
She is survived by her children, Grady Baugh (Kristie), Gary Baugh (Ruthie),Angie Payne; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Ricky Joe Smith
Albertville
Ricky Joe Smith, 66, of Albertville, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
No services are being planned at this time.
He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Billy and Sylvia Hix.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Martha G. Oliver
Albertville
Martha G. Oliver, 67, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Scott; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Donald Ray Gipson
Albertville
Donald Ray Gipson, 86, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, April 14, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in McLarty. Bro Jimmy McCormick officiated.
He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Gipson (Sam Jenkins), Priscilla (Shannon) Hudson; sons, Robert (Cathy) McKee, David (Jennifer) Gipson, Terry (Toni) Gipson; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Fowler, Paula McClellan; brother, Jerry Gipson.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home
Corina Drain Cash
Gallatin, Tennessee (formerly of Geraldine)
Corina Drain Cash, 88, of Gallatin, Tennessee (formerly of Geraldine) passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
The family will have a private visitation and graveside service with Geraldine Funeral home directing, geraldinefuneralhome.com.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice E. Wood, Connie Cash Cooper (Curt); brother, HD Drain; sisters, Selestine (Teen) Camp of Lebanon, Tennessee, Vivion Wydean Walters (Gene) of Boaz; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.
Chris Walling
Crossville
Chris Walling, 47, of Crossville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
His family will have a graveside service today, Thursday, April 16, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, River and Owen Walling; parents, Carvey and Cathy Walling; sisters, Carie Freeman (Clint) and Candy Franks (Jacob).
Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Boots Dabbs
Albertville
Boots Dabbs, 80, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service Wednesday, April 15, at Thrashers Cemetery. Rev. Mark Howington officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Billie Dabbs; children, Larry Hendrix (Brenda), Pamela Dabbs, Michael Smith (Donna); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directed.
Gary Coker
Dawson
Gary Coker, 76, of Dawson, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
His family will have a private graveside service today, Thursday April 16, at DeKalb Memory Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Coker; son, Robi Coker (Melissa); two grandchildren; sisters, Jane Brooks (Jearl), Nancy Hall, Becky Willoughby (Johnny); sister-in-law, Freida Coker.
Crossville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
