In an effort to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative has set up several hotspots throughout the area.
Hotspots can be found at the following locations:
• Albertville Farmers Market parking lot, 314 Sand Mountain Dr. in Albertville
• Boaz Outlet Center, Trinkets N’ Treasures, 425 McCleskey Dr. in Boaz
• Crossville City Hall, 14521 Alabama Highway 68 in Crossville
• Fyffe Senior Center, 413 Graves St. in Fyffe
• Geraldine City Hall, 41343 Alabama Highway 75 in Geraldine
• Guntersville Chamber of Commerce, 200 Gunter Ave. in Guntersville
• Alabama Walking Park, Rotary Pavilion Parking Lot, 555 Williams Ave. NE, Fort Payne
• Collinsville City Hall, 39 Post Office St. in Collinsville
• Flat Rock Grocery, 21471 Alabama Highway 71 in Flat Rock
• Henagar Ruritan Building, 150 Barron Dr. in Henagar
• North Sand Mountain High School, 29333 Alabama Highway 71 in Bryant
• Pisgah Town Hall, 80 Ollie St. in Pisgah
• Section Pharmacy, 5295 Tommy Little Dr. in Section
• Tom Bevill Enrichment Center, 115 Main St. W in Rainsville
• Valley Head FTC Central Office, 728 4th Ave. in Valley Head
Hotspots are accessible from the parking lot, so there is no need to enter the building at any location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.