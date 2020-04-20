With hospitals and health care workers needing all the supplies and personal protection equipment they can get, several citizens have stepped up to help bridge the gap in the supply chain. Like Jason Amos, an Albertville businessman and former Sardis City High School graduate, who has used his engineering skills to fashion homemade medical face shields.
Using a 3D printer, Amos was able to create several face shields to protect medical personnel working on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. He said he got the idea from Smarter Every Day — an educational YouTube channel run by Huntsville native Destin Sandlin.
“There was a call out from [Sandlin] for making the face shields,” Amos said. “It was aimed mostly at the Huntsville area, but one of my amateur radio buddies on Facebook posted a link to his call out to the community to assist in making these facemasks for the local medical community.”
He said lots of people responded to the call and, together, made more than 10,000 face shields to donate to health care works across the state, including some to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
“The design was handed to me,” Amos said. “I just printed them, cleaned them up and dropped them off. So, the process is pretty easy; the machine does all the work.”
As a graduate of Auburn University with a masters degree in electrical engineering, he said he’s had a lot of experience with various 3D printers.
“Like anything else, the machines vary in size and costs,” he said. “Some are small and could not print something as large as these face shields, but most are capable.”
With his printer, Amos said he could make two sets of materials in approximately five hours.
“I ran three batches a day for several days and dropped off my parts after sanitizing them in Huntsville in bags to prevent them from contamination,” he said. “They were again sanitized before use, and the units went through a final assembly process by the folks that have been really working hard with [Sandlin] behind the scenes. Those folks are the ones that really generated the attention, handled the logistics and made a significant difference.”
Amos said the first drop site was located at the Davidson Center Parking lot at the Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville in front of the Saturn V rocket.
“What a perfect place to perform the first drop with that as a backdrop,” he said. “We all know how much that means to the general area and especially the Rocket City folks. NASA has always been a big influence on the engineers in the area and, while this wasn’t quite putting a man on the moon type effort, it still felt really good to be about something bigger than yourself. As I mentioned, Destin and his crew really handled the logistics, but a group from the Huntsville Hospital handled the sanitation and distribution for the most part.”
Though he preferred to remain “behind the scenes,” Amos said he was happy to speak with The Reporter to help share some positive news during this stressful time.
“I like helping people and doing things, especially where I can remain behind the scenes and not the forefront,” he said. “I am more than happy to share positive news for the local folks ... but would definitely want to give the shout out to the real leaders behind this.”
