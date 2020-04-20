Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, held a press conference in Montgomery on Friday to unveil recommendations on behalf of the Small Business Commission Emergency Task Force for “responsibly” reopening Alabama’s economy.
The task force recommended businesses negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus, including dine-in restaurants, retail, childcare services and close contact services, be reopened immediately.
“It’s currently considered safe to go to a box store and buy potentially furniture,” Ainsworth said. “It’s currently considered safe to go to a box store and buy clothing. It’s currently considered safe to go to a box store and even buy jewelry. And our message is simple. The message about social distancing is spreading people out, and the committee says that it’s not fair for small businesses to be open and be penalized. And we actually believe smaller stores mean smaller risk.”
This recommendation came as the state’s COVID-19 case numbers had climbed to 4,404 with 137 deaths reported across Alabama, according to the ADPH as of Friday, April 17. Locally, Marshall County had 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 607 total tests and one confirmed death out of two reported; DeKalb County had 32 cases out of 306 tests and one reported death; Etowah County had 87 cases out of 605 tests and six confirmed deaths out of eight reported; and Blount County had 18 cases out of 207 tests.
“The encouraging thing is what we’ve seen in the last few days, really since April 3, that’s linear growth, not exponential,” Ainsworth said during the press conference. “Exponential growth is what we were worried about and what we saw early on. I want to thank Gov. [Kay] Ivey for her leadership and what she did to stop the exponential growth in Alabama. I also want to thank [State Health Officer] Dr. [Scott] Harris. He’s a good man and because of his recommendations and leadership, we’re in a spot now, in my opinion, where we can reopen and get our economy going again.”
Ainsworth said restaurants could open with limited capacity under the recommendations, with people seated six feet apart, groups limited to six guests per table and all surfaces regularly sanitized.
He said close contact services, like salons and barber shops, would require employees to wear masks and only offer openings by appointment.
Ainsworth said childcare facilities would be able to reopen following CDC guidelines of sanitation and no more than 11 children in the facility at a time.
Bars and nightclubs, gyms and fitness studios, entertainment venues, health services would reopen May 1 under the recommendations. Each would be expected to follow social distancing guidelines similar to with additional requirements, such as dental office employees wearing N95 masks, gloves and facial shields and for all surfaces to be regularly sanitized. For entertainment venues, he recommended employees have temperatures checked, that high-touch areas also be sanitized.
“Let’s give the business owner a chance to make a living,” Ainsworth said.
The task force also called for beaches to reopen May 15. Ainsworth said patrons would need to stay with the group they were on vacation with and maintain social distancing. He said this would be strictly enforced by law enforcement.
With this set of recommendations being considered the first phase of reopening the state’s economy, Ivey and Harris will make the final call to decide if and when said recommendations could go into effect. The current stay-at-home order that prohibits the operation of non-essential businesses expires May 1.
The task force’s recommendations can be viewed in their entirety here.
