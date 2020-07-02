Albertville City School System parents rejoice! Gone this year is the annual trip to the local big box stores in search of the required school supplies.
All students in grades kindergarten through 12th will receive an individualized box filled with the required and necessary school supplies as set by the school system.
Parents will not have to pay for the boxes, nor will they be asked for any type of donation, according to Tim Tidmore, assistant superintendent for federal programs.
“We are doing this because of our large number of families that have been unemployed or still are unemployed,” he said. “We decided we couldn’t ask the parents to buy school supplies. By providing them to each student, it is a good way for us to help our families out.”
The school system is home to between 5,600 and 5,700 students annually.
Tidmore said each school and grade have developed a list of required grade-specific supplies. The items will be ordered and given to each child on the first day of school.
“Everything the child will need, right down to the specific brand or type of supply, will be in a box, waiting for each child,” TIdmore said. “Each child will have everything they need and parents won’t have to worry about it.”
Funds from the CARES Act and other sources will pay for the supplies, Tidmore said. No money will be taken from the general fund, he said.
The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, an economic stimulus to state and local governments, individuals, businesses, and schools in response to the fallout from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Parents may be asked to provide a bottle of hand sanitizer and a bottle of Lysol wipes once the school year starts, but those items should be the only ones requested from parents.
“Some parents – even if they are back to work now – are still having to get out from under unpaid bills and the like,” Tidmore said. “This is the least we could do to help out our families. Our poverty rate here is very high. We hope this is a way we can help take some of the burden off families.”
Tidmore urged all parents to log onto the school system’s website to update their child’s information as soon as possible.
Each family has been emailed a code to be used in the update process. Any parent who did not receive the code should call the Enrollment Office at 256-891-1183, ext. 224. Additionally, families should also complete a survey concerning the 2020-21 school year. A link was emailed to each family, but an additional link is on the school system’s web page.
Specific information regarding the reopening of Albertville City Schools is expected July 10, Tidmore said. Parents should watch the system’s Facebook page and website for additional information when it is released.
The website is www.albertk12.org.
