Jim Gann, Jr., owner of Douglas Pharmacy, and Dale Johnson, owner of Boaz Discount Drugs, were recently recognized as Patient Champions by the American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI).
APCI CEO Tim Hamrick said APCI was founded in 1984 and is the market leader in independent pharmacy associations and serves more than 1,800 members in 26 states.
“Pharmacists like Jim Gann and Dale Johnson are vital to our communities because they know that nothing is more important than earning and keeping their neighbors’ trust,” Hamrick said. “Independent, locally-owned pharmacies provide that personal, patient-focused care that no big-box chain can. APCI is proud to offer the training, products and supportive services that community-based, local pharmacies need to ensure their patients receive the quality care they deserve.”
Johnson, a member of APCI’s board of directors, earned a pharmacy degree at Auburn University. He said he started his career as a hospital pharmacist. He has been at Boaz Discount Drugs, which opened in 1969, for 48 years, he said.
“I am proud of the personal attention we have provided to our patients, who span five generations,” Johnson said. “We take their trust very seriously.”
Gann, who also earned his pharmacy degree at Auburn University, said he opened Douglas Pharmacy in 1996.
“Our patients are like family, so we always go the extra mile to give them the very best care,” Gann said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve them.”
Hamrick said the APCI equips independent pharmacists with the professional education and tools they need to better serve their patients. The cooperative offers continuing education courses for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, as well as training on technology advancements, operations trends and pharmacy techniques, he said.
