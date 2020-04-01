Secretary of State John H. Merrill recently released a statement reminding people about absentee voting for the upcoming primary runoff election, which was moved from March 31 to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Amid coronavirus concerns, it is important to remember that Alabamians who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness have the opportunity to avoid the polls on election day by casting an absentee ballot,” Merrill stated. “Alabamians can access the application online or by visiting or calling their local Absentee Election Manager’s office.”
Voters can also contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Any qualified voter who believes it is “impossible or unreasonable” to vote at their polling place can check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to them, Merrill said. If none of the other boxes are appropriate, he said to check the box which reads, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls. [ID REQUIRED].”
For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, June 29. The deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Thursday, July 9. The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
“We have worked to provide safe, secure and free elections for the people of Alabama through offering an extended absentee voting period for the upcoming primary runoff election, and we will continue to see that Alabamians have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process in a way that does not affect their health or well-being,” Merrill stated.
