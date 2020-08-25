An Albertville man faces charges of rape and sexual abuse of a child after his alleged victim spoke up.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the 11-year-old victim and her mother came to the police department Thursday to make a report.
After speaking with investigators and officials with the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocacy Center, officers searched for Pablo Perez, 28, of Albertville.
He was arrested late Friday and was transported to the Marshall County Jail on charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
He remains in the jail under a $500,000 bond.
“The victim and the alleged offender knew each other,” Smith said, but declined further comment.
“With the age gap between the victim and the offender, he faces a mandatory day for day sentence up to a maximum of 20 years in prison,” Smith said.
Complicating the case is an admission Perez made to officers that he is in the country illegally.
Smith said an investigation into Perez’s immigration status is ongoing, but he suspects Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be involved with Perez once he faces trial for the sex abuse and rape charges.
