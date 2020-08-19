Birthday wishes come in all shapes and sizes. Chris Clemons’s birthday wishes came in the form of a surprise parade Wednesday morning.
Clemons, a rural mail carrier in Boaz, has battled throat cancer since spring, and his coworkers at the Boaz Post Office wanted to do something special for him.
“Just randomly last week I asked when Chris’ birthday was,” said Ginny Bruce, a fellow Boaz mail carrier. “We found out when it was and decided we needed to do something. We gave it some thought and I had seen others do drive-by baby showers and things like that. Our postmaster gave us permission and all good things came together.”
Early Wednesday morning, mail carriers escorted by four Boaz Police officers paraded by Clemons’s Skyhaven Drive home.
“His wife told him to go out to the porch but didn’t tell him why,” Bruce said. “We all drove by honking, waving, telling him hello and happy birthday. He had tears running down his face.”
Clemons is the lone male amongst a group of female coworkers. He’s “one of the good guys,” Bruce said, always helping his coworkers with vehicle maintenance and fixes.
“He’s always the first there to help us change a tail light or to air up a tire,” Bruce said. “He helps us do those manly things and we tease him about it. But yet he does help us when we need it without complaint.”
Bruce said they could tell Clemons’ battle has taken its toll on him.
“He’s lost weight and we could really tell,” she said.
Clemons and Bruce share a love of Alabama football. She made sure to incorporate that into his day.
“I made sure to be the last car in the parade,” she said. “Everyone else had gone by and blown their horns and things. I played the Alabama fight song for him. He really loved that.”
Bruce said doing her job was tough Wednesday after the parade.
“I can’t concentrate,” she said. “I’m still so excited that it turned out so well and we were able to surprise him.”
