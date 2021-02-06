To hear Lilly Beth Morrison and Boaz head girl’s basketball coach discuss what it took for her to achieve the goal of playing basketball at the next level, the two came back to one simple, but demanding thing: Hard work.
Morrison initially announced her commitment to NCAA Division 3 Covenant College in Georgia back on January 23 in a post on Twitter, and on Wednesday, in front of family, friends, teammates, and coaches, put pen to paper to make her commitment to the Scots basketball program official.
At Wednesday’s signing, Morrison acknowledged it wasn’t easy, and that there were certainly times where she thought about stopping, but credited the people who joined her at the event with helping make the dream of college basketball a reality.
“I’d like to thank all my teammates, coaches, family, friends,” Morrison said. “You’ve all been so supportive and pushed me, even when I thought about giving up and saying, ‘This is too hard it’s not for me,” you all encouraged me and pushed me and told me I could do it, so I couldn’t have done it with all of you.”
Morrison has been a standout for the Pirates basketball program, playing varsity for four years, relying on her basketball IQ and defensive effort to help the Pirates, while also being a consistent double-digit scorer on the offensive end.
“I’ve always said, you get what you deserve, and you deserve what you get,” Boaz coach Brian Hinton said. “And Lilly deserves to be sitting right there right now. You’ve put in the work, the sacrifices it takes to be signing a scholarship, and I’m just super proud of you. I know you’re going to tackle this head-on and I’m just glad I could be your coach at the varsity level for four years.”
The four years of basketball for the Pirates, as well as countless summer hours, are tough sacrifices to make, and during a year of so much uncertainty, Wednesday’s signing was the end of a long process.
“This is a culmination of thousands of hours of work,” Boaz High School Principal Caleb Pinyan said. “This is not something that happens overnight, this is a process and takes an extremely long time to get to a position where you can sit there on this special day to do this, and it’s quite an achievement.”
Morrison joins a Scots basketball team that is a member of the USA South Athletic Conference, while the school is located in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
