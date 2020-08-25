Ten-year-old Tyler Gardner shares many of the same interests as his friends … sports, art and music.
What sets him apart may be his willingness to participate in mission trips and share with others what God lays on his heart.
The Boaz Intermediate School student recently gave the invocation at the Boaz City Council meeting and has shared a sermon with his fellow members of Sardis Baptist Church.
“He came downstairs about three months ago and told us he had written a sermon,” said Tyler’s mother Amy Gardner.
“We shared it with our pastor, and he told Tyler that the next time we gathered on a Sunday night at church he could share it with others. He did and it was well received.”
Sardis Baptist Church Pastor Michael Goforth characterized Tyler as a “sharp young man.”
“That weekend we held our first Sunday night service, he came to me after Sunday morning services,” Goforth said. “His mom wanted me to look at what he was doing. I took his sermon and read it. I told him I wasn’t going to change one word. God gave it to him.”
Goforth said he expected Tyler to speak that night for a few minutes, giving Goforth time to preach as well. Tyler spoke for more than 10 minutes, giving Goforth time for a short sermon, he said.
“Tyler came back that night. He was so bold,” Goforth said. “We had 100 people scattered out across the yard, under the trees. He unashamedly went for a good 10 minutes or so. Did an excellent job. I came in with a short message to finish out service.”
Tyler says he doesn’t have a specific topic he likes to share. He listens to what God puts on his heart.
“I like to speak about everything God tells me to share,” Tyler said. “If He tells me something in my heart to speak about then I do it.”
Tyler likes to be prepared when he shares God’s word. He uses a voice to text feature on his computer to gather his thoughts. He then proofreads it, corrects it and studies it until he can recite it without looking at the paper.
“Tyler takes notes while Bro. Mike is preaching,” she said. He loves to listen and learn.”
“He has talked to us about preaching and has been asking about when he can preach,” Amy said. “We’ve explained to him that being called to preach is something between him and God. No one will know when that time is but him.”
Tyler’s father, Dennis, said he looks forward to his son’s continued growth as a Christian.
“He’s always had a willing heart to do what God leads him to do,” Dennis said.
“I’m excited to see what happens in his life when he grows up and matures.
We are already very proud of him.”
Amy said Tyler enjoys taking annual mission trips with the church, and if he could leave on a mission trip today, he would. Goforth feels Tyler’s level of commitment to help his fellow man is part of what will shape him in the future.
“We went to Florida after hurricane Michael had hit and we did Bible school while we were there,” he said. “We take about 50 people with us. Tyler and his family always go. We encourage church families to take children.
“When we do Bible school, we’ll have 25 or 30 children from the neighborhood attend. Our children will have been through the Bible school here. I think that is part of what has developed Tyler … Being involved in a mission-minded church has really helped him along.”
Amy said as a toddler, Tyler enjoyed dressing in suits, complete with a tie and his “preacher shoes,” black dress shoes similar to what the church’s preacher wore.
“I used to have a tie with a zipper,” Tyler said. “Now I have ties that you have to tie yourself. I still like to dress sharp.”
Both Goforth and Tyler arrived at church one weekend wearing a similar ensemble. Tyler’s mother scrambled to grab a photo of the event for posterity.
When asked about his future plans, Tyler admits he’s not sure what is in store for him.
“I don’t know if I want to be a pastor,” he said. “God will tell me what to do. When I’m older he’ll tell me.”
Goforth agreed.
“I don’t know if he will be called to preach or not,” Goforth said.
“I’ve been a pastor 44 years, and if I have ever seen anyone who could be called to preach it would be (Tyler).”
Tyler doesn’t consider his sharing to be anything overly special. He is simply doing what the Lord leads him to do.
“Anybody can do this if they put their heart and mind to it,” Tyler said.
“On the bus Tyler and two boys were talking about being saved. Tyler shared the gospel with them. One went home and talked to his parents.
“The boy’s mom came to me, thanking me for (Tyler) being so willing. We went to attend boy’s baptism at First Baptist Church Boaz. It was very special.”
As he continues to grow and mature, Tyler and his 13-year-old sister, Taylor, perform music at church.
“We are sure to tell our daughter we are very proud of her too for what she does,” Amy said. “She serves in the church, just in a different way.”
Tyler’s love of music began at an early age with a fondness for Vestal Goodman and Southern gospel music.
“If he was fussy, I could put Vestal on and he’d calm right down,” Amy said. “He’s one of the few 10-year-olds that can say Southern gospel is his thing. It’s definitely different.”
