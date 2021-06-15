Back in October 2020, the Albertville police and fire departments each received an anonymous drone donation. Since then, select personnel have undergone special training in order to be able to pilot the drones when needed. APD Officer Joey Martin recently earned his remote pilot UAF license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Martin, who has been on the force for 14 years, said he wanted to be trained and learn the laws of aerospace.
“It was pretty hard,” Martin said of his training. “It was more than I thought it was going to be, just to play with the drone in there.”
Martin’s training consisted of classroom study as well as hands-on flight practice. Before he could officially receive his license, he had to take a 60-question exam at a facility in Huntsville and demonstrate he knew how to operate a drone.
Now certified, Martin said he will be able to use the departments drone when needed to help in a variety of situations. The drone is a DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual that comes equipped with a regular and thermal camera capable of recording photos and video, which Martin said can be beneficial in search and rescue operations.
“Someone that runs from us, we would use [the drone] to locate them,” he said.
Martin said the department may go days or weeks without needing to use the drone or it may need it more frequently depending on the situation. So far, it’s been deployed a few times, he said.
