This is an opinion piece.
My late uncle, Charles Allen, was a friend of Brother Wayne Tarvin. More than once, I heard Uncle Charles say, “Preacher Tarvin ain’t just the pastor to the church, he’s the pastor to the whole community.”
Brother Wayne served years as pastor of First Baptist Church in Crossville. Everyone in town knew him and loved him, even if they weren’t members of FBC. Wayne possessed a servant’s heart, and like Uncle Charles said, he used it to minister inside and outside the walls of the church.
Wayne was a living example of the fruit of the spirit described in Galatians 5:22-23: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
Bro. Wayne’s joy in the Lord was reflected in the smile he greeted everyone with, a smile accompanied by a handshake, a hug, an arm around your shoulders and maybe a joke or a story.
His wife and best friend, Martha, was his partner in the ministry. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage.
Brother Wayne’s time preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ spanned close to 60 years. He once shared with me the exact number of years, and I’m sad to say I can’t remember.
For the last two or three years, Wayne and Martha blessed me and others by serving the Lord as members of Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community. On Tuesday, April 20, Wayne met his Savior face to face at the age of 83.
When I learned the news of Brother Wayne’s death, I thought of how his life exemplified the old hymn, “Well Done My Child.” Some of the lyrics are:
Well done, my child, my Lord will say,
With courage bold you’ve stood for the right
A crown of life, you’ve won
Well done, my child, He’ll say that day
Like Paul of old, you’ve fought a good fight
Well done, my child, well done
Countless souls came to know Christ as their Savior under the sound of Wayne’s preaching, and I believe some of them were there to greet him when he entered Heaven’s gates.
Brother Wayne especially loved my beautiful bride, Malarie, and our children James, Brady and Maggie Jo. Malarie and the kids were distant cousins of Wayne’s on the Tarvin side of Malarie’s family.
Wayne and Martha became even closer friends to my late parents, Edwin and Shelba Allen, after the Tarvins joined our fellowship at Liberty Baptist. Wayne served as one of the ministers for my parents’ funerals.
Bro. Wayne was also a licensed funeral director, and he directed Mom and Dad’s funerals for W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel in Rainsville. After Dad’s funeral, Wayne allowed James to ride with him in the hearse as he made the short drive from the church to the cemetery.
James has mentioned the experience several times, and he’ll never forget Wayne’s act of kindness.
Thank you, Brother Wayne, for loving me and being my friend. Most of all, thank you for faithfully sharing the word of God so that folks who believe by faith could meet Jesus.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
