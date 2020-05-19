Summer is just around the corner, which in our house that means get-togethers!
We cannot wait to get together with our family and friends. Especially after all the social distancing we have had to do this spring.
Cheese dip is always a hit at parties, but this version takes it up a notch. Feel free to also add half a pound of browned hamburger meat, if you would like. To keep the cheese dip warm during your get-together once cooked, just pour the dip into a slow cooker and place on keep warm or low.
Jazzed-up cheese dip
Ingredients:
1 lb. Velveeta cheese loaf
1 can black beans-drained and rinsed
1 onion diced
2 jalapeños diced-leave the seeds and membrane in if you want a little heat
2 poblano peppers-seeded and diced
1 cup frozen corn
1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies
1 tablespoon Sazon Tropical Seasoning — can be found on the international aisle or substitute 2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon cumin and ½ teaspoon lime zest
¼ cup half and half
½ cup chopped cilantro
Juice of one lime
Directions:
1. Sauté onion, peppers, and corn in ½ teaspoon oil for about 5 minutes.
2. Add seasoning cook for 1 minute to help open the herbs up. Add in black beans.
3. Add cheese, tomatoes, and half-and-half. Stir while cheese is melting. You may need to add more half and half depending on how runny you enjoy your cheese dip.
4. Once the cheese is melted remove from the heat. Add in the cilantro and lime juice.
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking. She was raised in a home surrounded by yummy food made by the loving hands of her grandmother and mother.
