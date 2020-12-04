Marshall County
Nov. 16
Jennifer Carr, 40, no address listed, was charged with two counts of failure to appear warrants.
Steven Waters, 41, of Holly Pond, was charged with failure to appear.
Nov. 17
Justin Parks, 34, of Union Grove, was charged with failure to appear.
Jason Lynch, 27, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
William Schmeltz, 29, of New Hope, was charged with simple assault.
Arele Alvarado, 28, of Albertville, was charged with chemical endangerment.
Roberto Perez-Tercero, 33, of Albertville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree assault.
Trenton Johnson, 21, of Scottsboro, was charged with third-degree robbery.
Jennifer White, 49, of Arab, was charged with failure to appear, promoting prison contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 18
James Benson, 43, of Langston, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and possession of meth.
